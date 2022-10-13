Obituary: Patricia Geyer Olson

Patricia Geyer Olson

October 25, 1925 – October 4, 2022

Who was born in San Francisco, California on October, 25th 1925 and found rest on October, 4th 2022 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 96 years.

Patty Olson has been a resident and life force of South Lake Tahoe for over 60 years and cared very much about her community.

Loving Wife of the late Walter Neal Olson

Loving Mother of Christine Olson; Patrick Olson and Molly Gingell.

Loving Grandmother of Shaleen Dastur, Melanie, Garrett and Brett Gingell.

Services:

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29th 2022 at 10:00am in St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, So. Lake Tahoe, California.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neal Olson Playroom http://www.bartonhealthfoundation.org

Inurnment will be at Happy Home-stead Cemetery, South Lake Tahoe, CA

May she rest in peace