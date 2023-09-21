Obituary: Patricia Rose DeMuro Worth
April 25, 1936 – August 27, 2023
Patricia Worth passed away August 27, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada. She was 87 years old.
Patricia was born in Harrison County, New York. She had a sister, Shirley, and with both parents, Emil Michael DeMuro and Helen Louise Masa raised both daughters in Westchester County, New York.
The family moved from New York to California and Patricia met and married Jack Peery III. They eventually had 4 children, Vicki, Lori, John, and David. Having four grandchildren, Adam, Danielle, Johnny, Shane, and Austin.
Patricia married Dr. George Worth in 1973. The family moved to Lake Tahoe and Dr. George opened his chiropractic clinic, which he kept for 45 years on South Lake Tahoe Blvd. Patricia loved her adventures on the lake in the family yacht, The Empress, with grand children in tow many memories were made with family and friends.
Today, we say goodbye to a wonderful mother and wife. A gathering will be held on October 7th, 2023.
Eastern Memorial Park 12:00 noon
1600 Byckeye Rd. Minden, Nevada
