Obituary: Patrick Flanagan

Patrick Flanagan

Provided Photo

May 18, 1931 – June 12, 2023

N. Patrick Flanagan, Sr., was born in 1931, and died at 92 of natural causes on June 12th, 2023. He lived a long fun-filled life. After college, Pat joined the Air Force as a jet gunnery instructor, which he considered the best job in the world. When he left the military, he moved to Long Island, NY, with his wife, Janice, and they raised their 5 children. He became a founding partner in a cryogenic and pneumatic valve company making valves for the Gemini & Apollo space missions. Pat then joined United Air Lines as a pilot and ended his 35-year career as a 747 captain, which he felt was the second-best job in the world. Pat moved his family to Squaw Valley, CA, so he would be in commuting distance to SFO, where he was based for United. When Pat and Janice no longer skied, they moved downhill to Reno in 1991.

Pat was a member of the Retired United Pilots Association (RUPA), the Quiet Birdmen (QB’s), the Mondongueros, and past president of the Senior Dance Club. Pat was a past commander of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Air Rescue Squadron.

Pat leaves a large, extended family, his wife of over 70 years, Janice, Caroline (widow of Pat’s and Janice’s eldest son, Honorable N. Patrick Flanagan, who predeceased his dad), Susan (Fred Bidwell), Stephen (Charlotte), Kerry, and Andrew (Shelli).

Pat is survived by his wife, Janice, four children, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many fond nieces and nephews scattered around the country. Pat was grateful for a wonderful life full of adventures. He always felt lucky to have had a seventy-two-year marriage to Janice.

There will be a party to celebrate Pat’s life on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lakeridge golf course, 19th Hole Restaurant, from 3 PM to 5 PM.

The family hopes Pat’s friends from the ballroom dance community, aviation circles, along with other friends, will attend the party to raise a toast to a great guy.