Obituary: Paul J. Felix

Paul J. Felix

– February 17, 2022

Paul J. Felix, 81, passed peacefully in his sleep while his family surrounded his bedside and Frank Sinatra’s song, “My Way,” softly played. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 56 years, Georgetta, and their three sons PJ (Angela), Todd (Kristin) and Craig (Vanessa), his sister Yvonne (Fred) Schmidt and his six grandchildren.

Paul was born in the summer of 1940 in Detroit to Augustin and Frances Felix. He enjoyed a happy childhood and never felt the need to rebel. After serving two years in the Army, he returned home and almost immediately met his beloved Georgetta. It authentically was love at first sight. They were married in 1965 – the same year Paul earned his Associate’s Degree in Engineering from Henry Ford Community College.

From humble beginnings, Paul always believed in himself. Some called him lucky, but in Paul’s own words, “It seemed to me, the harder I worked, the luckier I got.” Between his work ethic and magnetic personality, Paul found his stride in sales. He was devoted to creating a good life for his wife and sons.

Paul spent countless hours in pursuit of his passions: hunting, golfing, playing tennis, riding motorcycles, working on his classic cars, and emailing or calling his friends and family. All these things brought him great joy, but nothing more than his long-awaited grandchildren. He mastered the art of comforting a grandbaby until they succumbed to sleep and miraculously kept them asleep for hours. He was renowned for being “the tickle monster” and could never be accused of being boring.

At every stage in life, Paul was the life of the party. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, an unrivaled provider, jokester and devoted friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing one of these Paul-approved activities: a round of golf with people who make you laugh, washing down a finely grilled steak with a perfect Manhattan, indulging in an obscenely rich chocolate dessert or taking a scenic drive in a fast car. Perhaps better even yet, making a phone call to someone you love.