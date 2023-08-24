Obituary: Paul J Imbruglio

Paul J Imbruglio

Provided Photo

August 7, 1955 – July 18, 2023

Paul John Imbruglio,

a brilliant chef,

accomplished sailor,

and loving husband,

passed away on July

18, 2023, in South Lake Tahoe, CA, with his family by his side. Born on August 7, 1955, in Providence, he was the cherished son of Phyllis Imbruglio and the late John Imbruglio. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Imbruglio, his wife of 27 years, Susan Imbruglio, and his daughter, Cortney Russo his siblings: Jane Drechsler, Michael Imbruglio, Deborah Palmer, and Donna O’Rourke.

Paul’s culinary journey began in 1972, and he went on to graduate from the Johnson & Wales School of Culinary Arts in 1997. From George’s Restaurant in Smithfield, RI, to the Harrah’s Hotel, chef of Summit and Friday’s Station he worked tirelessly and earned a total of 7 Michelin Stars, the Caine Des Rotisseurs Award, and numerous culinary accolades.

Apart from his culinary talents, Paul excelled in sailing as a member of the Wind Jammers Yacht Club. He competed and won several awards with his 1987 Corsair on Lake Tahoe, San Francisco Bay, and San Diego Bay. With his love of Lake Tahoe he enjoyed skiing and golf,3 holes in one!

Private ceremonies will be held on the east coast and in San Francisco Bay to honor his memory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable gift to California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Foundation (2015 Steiner St., San Francisco, CA 94115 or online at?cpmc.org/givenow-transplant) in memory of Paul Imbruglio to support the CPMC Transplant Housing Fund.