Obituary: Peggy Joyce (Rice) (Cambridge) Kubat

January 19, 1946 – November 21, 2022

Peggy Joyce (Rice) (Cambridge) Kubat

January 19, 1946 – November 21, 2022

Our mother, Peggy Joyce (Rice) (Cambridge) Kubat, passed away on November 21, 2022.

Born Peggy Joyce Rice in San Francisco, California, to Robert Richard Rice and (Bernice) Elizabeth Rice. She attended Balboa High School where she was a song leader and dancer for many years.

Peggy’s parents purchased a lot in Bijou Pines in the 1940s where they built a summer cabin and spent many summers and holidays. Peggy met her first husband, Robert (Bob) Louis Cambridge in South Lake Tahoe in 1964. They married shortly thereafter and shared four children together eventually purchasing a home in Minden, NV. The marriage lasted for twelve years and afterwards, Peggy moved with her four young children, briefly, to Missoula, Montana and then back to the Bijou Pines cabin in South Lake Tahoe.

Peggy worked throughout the 1970s and 1980s as a top casino dealer beginning at Harrah’s and then spending most of her career at Harvey’s until 1992. She temporarily left the workforce to care for her elderly mother and later returned as a dealer at Bill’s.

Peggy was fiercely independent raising her children as a single parent putting their needs ahead of her own. Although money was often tight, the family enjoyed many activities together. The Bijou Pines home was the gathering place for generations of family and friends for many years.

Peggy married her second husband, Stanley Roger Kubat, in 1993. They moved to Amador County in 2007 where they remained until her death.

Peggy’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, crafting and spending time with her family and pets.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband Robert Cambridge. She is survived by her current husband, Stanley Kubat, sister Ronnie Rae Duncker (Joseph), son Steven Todd Cambridge, Daughter Heidi Renee Cassinelli (Pat), son Scott Allen Cambridge (Callie), daughter Kelly Shea Neiger (Michael) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Although our beautiful mother is now gone, we are forever grateful for life she had given us and the loving home she provided us throughout our childhood. We are bringing her home to South Lake Tahoe, her favorite place, and will plan a family remembrance for next summer.