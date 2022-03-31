Obituary: Peter B. Sletten
January 27, 1959 – January 13, 2022
Peter B. Sletten, born in Amarillo, TX, passed away in Aurora, CO at 62. He graduated from North Salinas High School in 1977 and UC Davis in 1981. Peter was a registered professional civil engineer with the Soil Conservation Service in Santa Maria and S. Lake Tahoe, CA and with the Federal Highway Commission in Golden CO.
