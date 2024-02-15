Obituary: Philip J Horan

Philip J Horan

Provided Photo

May 7, 1941 – January 19, 2024

Philip J. Horan, age 82, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on January 19, 2024, in Reno, Nevada.

Philip was born in 1941 in Ottumwa, Iowa. After graduating from Creighton University in 1963 with a degree in Finance, he moved to California to start a career in commercial banking. In 1966 he married Janice Mason in San Francisco. Together, Phil and Janice had four children: Philip, Carreen, Kevin, and Patrick.

Phil had a successful 28-year career with Bank of America in San Francisco, New York, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Korea and finally, Reno. He left the bank in 1993 to work at Perot Systems in Texas, Colorado, Virginia, Singapore, and Switzerland.

In 2001, he officially retired and moved to Incline Village, Nevada to enjoy life at their favorite place, Lake Tahoe. Phil became a very active member of the community working on projects for senior citizens, substitute teaching in local schools and volunteering with the Sheriff’s boat, Marine Nine. He was elected to the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Directors (IVGID) and served on three Washoe County Boards. In 2019, Phil and Janice moved down the mountain to Reno, where he continued volunteering and substitute teaching in the schools.

Phil’s greatest joy was being a husband, a father, a grandparent, a friend, and mentor and being part of a large family. He was all in for higher education and any family event. He was always present with a big smile and wonderful sense of humor wherever he went.

Phil Horan was predeceased by his parents, his oldest sister, Martha Ryan and his brother-in-law, Howard Weiland. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his children and grandchildren: Philip (Susan) Horan, Philip, Olivia, and Jack; Carrie (David) Strine, Kevin (Erica) Horan, Sage and Reid; and Patrick (Ana) Horan, Lindsey. Also surviving Phil are his siblings Margaret Weiland, Rosie (Tom) Muehlebach, Charlie (Sue) Horan and Brother-in-Law, Doyle Ryan and 15 nieces and nephews and their 28 children.

Private services will be held in Reno. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society or PBS Reno (pbsreno.org).