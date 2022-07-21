Obituary: Ralph Castellanos

Ralph Castellanos

February 24, 1936 – July 6, 2022

Ralph Matthew Castellanos, 86, loving and beloved husband, father, Sensei passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Born February 24,1936 son of Cleofus and Leon Arthur Castellanos in San Jose, California. He was the third from the youngest of twelve brothers and sisters.

In his life he studied Martial Arts and trained under the great Kenpo Karate master Ed Parker. Kenpo Karate became one of Ralph’s passions in life and he went on to become a champion and master of his art, rising to Hall of Fame status.

In addition to his fighting career, Ralph had a calling for performing. He was an actor in over five films, staring in movies such as Weapons of Death and Flask. He choreographed and did western shows as far as Japan with his Side Winders group and took part in local talent shows.

He worked in Security for over 30 years and lived a good life raising his family with his wife Betty and their children Christina and Nathan in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Ralph loved people and sharing his pearls of wisdom and “Seeds of Victory”, with whomever he crossed paths with. When he spoke, people listened. “Echos of his Spirit” live on in the hearts of all whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife Betty Castellanos, daughters Christina, Nina, Sheree, and Sabrina, sons Nathan, Timmy, and Johnny, and his brother Ben Castellanos.

A Memorial and Celebration of his life will be announced.