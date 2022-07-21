Obituary: Ralph Castellanos
February 24, 1936 – July 6, 2022
Ralph Matthew Castellanos, 86, of South Lake Tahoe, CA passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022. Beloved husband, father and Sensei, Legend in his own lifetime, the “Echos of his Spirit” live on in the hearts and lives of all those whose lives he’s touched.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.