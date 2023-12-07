Obituary: Raymond Carreau

December 2, 1942 – November 17, 2023

Our dad was born December 2nd, 1942 in Montreal Canada. Those of you who knew him could hear his quirky accent. He left Canada as an electrician in 1967 and his journey across the United States led him to South Lake Tahoe, CA. He had five children, Sylvie (our sister in heaven), Suzanne, Brigitte, Kyla, Kiel and four grandchildren. He was well known as the owner of the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe from the year 1978 to 2008.

He was an amazing entrepreneur and a very dedicated hard-working businessman. In 1978, his efforts and dedication paid off and the Tahoe Keys Marina chapter of his life was born. Though its humble beginnings were a mere warehouse near a swamp, he made it flourish into a beautiful in-land marina. It was never work for him; it was just the way of life. He could talk to people and understand what they needed, even though English was his second language, he just understood people in a way that is difficult to describe.

He was also a charismatic gentleman, a charming person, and a generous man. He made great friends anywhere he went. He had an influence on the lives of so many that it would be impossible to share all of them in this statement. Many times, if you knew Ray by his first name, it was a good thing, but don’t get in his cross-hairs or your car may end up forklifted onto the roof of the warehouse for being parked in the wrong spot. He also fought a good fight against local government agencies when their logic failed.

After his retirement in 2008, when the marina was sold, he kept as busy as he could, and eventually learned how to relax. He enjoyed spending some time with his grandsons, telling them a “Papa” story and watching them fall asleep. He also enjoyed seeing his granddaughters grow into talented and beautiful young ladies.

Suzanne: Dad always loved the “newest-and-greatest” of things, from electronics to cars and anything in between. Probably one of my favorite crazy things he bought was the amphibious 6-wheel Hustler vehicle that we crashed into the river trying to jump the 4-foot bank. He was always full of life and young at heart. My favorite quote from him was, “Ask for forgiveness, not permission”. I think us kids and nephews played that card with him a few times more than he thought was enough.

Kiel: As a father, he taught me to work hard and always push to do better. From a business perspective, to listen to customers and provide them with the things they felt they needed, to also perceive how you would want to be on the receiving end of these things. The customer service approach to work and life, to remember that you never know how someone else’s day is going, but if you can provide the support in a positive way every time, then it will provide a better outcome for both people versus doing so in a manner that only benefits yourself. An amazingly simple concept of; if you don’t ask or try for something, you will for sure never get it. And finally, a quote we heard him say many times that could not be truer, “The harder I worked, the luckier I got.”

Kyla: “The D.A.D, backwards and forwards.” My dad often referred to himself in the third person in his Canadian accent. I’m not totally sure what he meant by it, besides just being silly, but I think, in his way, he meant that he was here for us no matter what. And he always was. My dad was kind, dependable, hardworking, generous and funny. I am so grateful that he was my father. I miss him dearly. Je t’aime beaucoup mon père.

Brigitte: Que dire de mon papi avec son accent québécois aux États-Unis. Ayant quitté son pays natal pour poursuivre son “American Dream”, il a effectivement bâti un empire avec la marina. Tahoe Keys Marina fut un emblème de succès. Pour tous ceux qui l’ont connu, mon père avait un charme incomparable avec un côté espiègle. Il laisse en deuil ses enfants: Suzanne, Brigitte, Kyla, Kiel et petits-enfants: Isabelle, Calliope, Cameron, Austin. Mes sympathies à toute la famille et ses nombreux amis, autant au Canada qu’aux États-Unis et possiblement aux quatre coins du monde.

Celebration of Life: June 1, 2024 in SLT, venue TBD. He will be greatly missed.

Love you Dad forever.

Sincerely, Dad’s kids