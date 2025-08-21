Obituary: Rex Marshall

Rex Marshall

Provided Photo

November 1, 1951 – July 6, 2025

Rex was born in Logan, Utah in 1951 to Violet and Leon Marshall. He was the third of their three children and sibling to Kay and Vivian. He spent his childhood in Idaho Falls, ID.

The family then moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA when Rex was in middle school. Rex made many special friends in his middle school and high school years, most of which he remained close with throughout his life.

When Rex was 16 he met the love of his life who he would later marry, Cathy Ann Marvin. In 1979 they welcomed their first child, Cara Ann Marshall. In 1982 they welcomed their second child, Benjamin Rex Marshall. Rex and Cathy were devoted to their family and filled their home with love and happiness.

Rex started working at Barkeley Meat Co. as a teenager and continued his career there as a salesman until his children were grown. He then briefly worked for U.S. Foods and later moved to South Tahoe Public Utility District, from where he retired.

Cathy and Rex have two grandchildren, Tyler Marshall Cruz and Alison Marie Cruz, who became the light of their lives. They moved to Gardnerville, NV so that they could be close to their grandchildren.

Rex was a man of great integrity, strength, love and loyalty to his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell funny stories and jokes. Rex was a magnificent role model, and he will be deeply missed by all that were close to him. He was summoned back to heaven on July 6, 2025, at home after a sudden and aggressive battle with illness, during which he showed nothing but great strength and courage. He was preceded in death by Cathy (2021) as well as his siblings. He was excited to be reunited with Cathy again. Rex has requested a small celebration of life with only close friends and family.