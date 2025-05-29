Obituary: Richard Alexander
July 22, 1951 – May 15, 2025
Richard Paul Alexander Jr. was born July 22nd, 1951 in San Mateo, CA to Richard Paul Alexander Sr. and Dolores Mae Euber. Rich was the oldest of five children and grew up in Los Altos, CA. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with a B.A. in English Language and Literature and then received his master’s degree in Education from Stanford University. Rich moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1989 as the new principal at South Tahoe Middle School. Rich later became Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent at Lake Tahoe Unified School District. In 2002, Rich moved to Nevada where he worked as the Assistant Superintendent in Human Resources for Douglas County School District until his retirement in 2014. After retirement, Rich created a consulting company, volunteered for Douglas County Search and Rescue, served as the principal at Rite of Passage school, and wrote a novel, Glimmer. Rich passed away at Carson Tahoe Hospital during an open heart surgery after he had developed sepsis. Rich is survived by his siblings, children, and grandchildren, who are heartbroken and will miss him dearly. A private service will be held for him on the same date as the anniversary of his wedding to his late wife, Debbie Hartley. In lieu of flowers, his children have asked that people donate to Douglas County Search and Rescue or Nevada State Parks in his name.
