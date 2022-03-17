Obituary: Richard Alvin DeLallo

Richard Alvin DeLallo

Provided Photo

November 29, 1935 – February 25, 2022

Beloved Husband, Daddy, Uncle, Nono, and friend to all, passed away on February 25, 2022. Born to Joseph and Aurelia DeLallo in Albuquerque New Mexico on November 29, 1935, Rich was the youngest of four siblings Louie, Joey, and Virginia.

In 1940, The DeLallo family moved to Pittsburg California, where Rich met “Uncle Tommy,” Tommy Milano, who became his lifelong friend. During their early years, they were hairdressers and hunting buddies. Rich graduated high school in 1953 from Pittsburg High School where he played football for the undefeated Pittsburg Pirates, playing against the likes of John Brody. Through his love of the game, Rich became an avid 49ers fan. A season ticket holder for over 30 years, Rich enjoyed taking numerous friends and family members to the games.

Rich enlisted in the United States Navy in 1953 where he served 4 years active duty and 4 years reserve. Following active service, Rich moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1957, where he worked in the casinos and became a volunteer fireman. In 1967 Rich became a Lake Valley Fireman, where he proudly served his community for 30 years. Rich retired from Lake Valley Fire Department in 1997 as a Battalion Chief.

In 1977, Rich met and married Jeanne Baer. Together, they spent nearly 6 decades in the Tahoe basin working and raising their three children Tina, Nina and Tony before retiring to Minden, Nevada in 2004.

Deeply rooted in his Italian heritage, Rich was famous for his unparalleled cooking and love of wine. He was always the life of a party and enjoyed sharing meals together around the dinner table with family and friends.

Lovingly referred to as “Nono” Rich’s greatest accomplishment in life was his love of family. He appreciated everyone he met and was always the first to welcome you into his home. Rich was always giving and receiving hugs and kisses not just by his grandchildren, but by the many who adored him. To that note, Rich is considered a Dad and Nono to many.

Rich lived a blessed life. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne of 45 years, his children Christina and Rachelle DeLallo, Natalina and Grant Lukins, Anthony DeLallo, and two grandchildren Piper Lukins and Dominic DeLallo. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Services are set for Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 12:00 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. South Lake Tahoe, California. A Celebration of Life to follow at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, 2500 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, California.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rich’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a Catholic charity of your choice.