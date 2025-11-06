Obituary: Richard Arthur Johnson

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Richard Arthur Johnson

Provided Photo

December 8, 1940 – October 23, 2025

Age 84, former resident of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, died on Thursday, October 23, 2025 peacefully at his home in Cathedral City, California with his wife and a son at his side.

Richard was born on December 8, 1940 in Hayward, California to Arthur and Mary Jane Johnson. He grew up in Hayward attending Hayward High School before moving to Riverside, California.

Richard was a proud alumnus of USC where he graduated with a BA in Business. Never one to be pigeon-holed, Richard found himself involved in several, varied careers- as a purveyor of fine wines & spirits, a stock broker, mortgage lender, and insurance agent.

Richard is survived by his wife, Rebecca, sons Eric Johnson (wife, Kasee) and Ryan Johnson (wife, July), grandchildren, Matthew, Charlee, Wyatt, Reed, Nevan and Vaughn and brother, Robert (wife, Joanne).

Known to friends and family as: Eagle Scout, Wordsmith extraordinaire, Helluva skier, Silent, but scathing with a quip, Esteemed member of the FROG’s, Guiding light of the GID, Lover of Zephyr, Treasured friend, Dedicated customer of Scotty’s, Wine aficionado, “Merchant of Marvels and Peddler of Dreams” Richard’s humor, insight, knowledge, discernment, and quiet attention will be missed by all who knew and loved him.