Obituary: Richard Boudreau

Richard Boudreau

Provided Photo

February 14, 1951 – June 1, 2023

Richard Boudreau, 72, of Lake Tahoe, Nev. and Northridge, California passed away on June 1, 2023 after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer.

Richard was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts February 14, 1951 to Reginald and Artemis (Papadopoulos) Boudreau. His parents moved to Northridge when Richard was very young and he grew up there. Richard attended Callahan Elementary, Nobel Junior High and Chatsworth High School. He moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1974 where he met his wife Kathleen. They married in 1978 and had two children. In Tahoe he became a Licensed Plumbing Contractor in both California and Nevada. He ran a successful business for 20 years and was able to retire at age 50.

Richard had an incredible talent for living life to the fullest. He loved adventure. He filled his life with hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, travel and time spent with family and friends. He could never sit still. He wasn’t an “inside” kind of guy. Richard was very creative and mechanical. He built things. He remodeled his homes, built decks and porticos, etc. He also loved fixing things. Anyone who has seen his workshop knows he was a serious “tool guy!”

Richard maintained friendships with his buddies from his early years in school and the neighborhood. They were bonded and they were very much like family for him. Most of them were golfers so he started an annual golf tournament at Lake Tahoe which they all enjoyed for years.

When Grandkids came along Richard discovered he had so much more love to give. He taught his little guys to roast marshmallows and then he put a firepit in the backyard so they could roast marshmallows any time they wished. Richard took joy in passing along his knowledge and work ethic to his grandsons at every opportunity that he could find. Richard loved each of the four boys and was very proud of them. He recently commented on how lucky he was and how he knew that each of the boys would turn out to be good men.

Family members who will continue to celebrate his life are his wife of 45 years, Kathleen, daughter, Cassandra Edwards, of Citrus Heights, California, son Christopher (Aubrey) Boudreau, of Carson City, Nevada. Grandsons, Brady Edwards and Beckett Edwards of Citrus Heights and Callen Boudreau and Weston Boudreau of Carson City, a sister, Helene Boudreau of Mora, New Mexico and a stepson, Jack Steiner of Irvine, California.