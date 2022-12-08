Obituary: Richard Hertzog
December 9, 1949 – November 4, 2022
Richard (Rick) Kenneth Hertzog passed peacefully at Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was 72 years old.
He was surrounded by family when he passed and many friends came to pay their final respects.
The family would like to thank all of the concerned and compassionate doctors and staff at Renown, Carson Tahoe, Stanford, Barton, and Tahoe Forest Hospitals who cared for Rick during his treatment for cancer and complications thereafter.
A celebration of life is planned in the spring or early summer.
Rick had requested donations be made in his name to the Gene Upshaw Tahoe Forest Cancer Center.
Checks may be made payable to:
Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation
P.O. Box 2508
Truckee, CA 96160
Online Tribute Gifts: http://www.tfhd.com/giving and click the Donate Now button Choose in Memory Of, and write Rick Hertzog.
Credit Card donations are also accepted and can be processed over the phone: 530-582-6277.
Members of Narcotics Anonymous may make donations in Rick’s name on the Narcotics Anonymous World Services webpage under Donate.
