Obituary: Richard McCann
February 8, 1950 – December 17, 2024
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Richard Kevin McCann, loving father, stepfather, and friend to many, on December 17, 2024, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Richard was born February 8, 1950, in Pomona, California to John McCann and Rita (Parkinson) McCann. He spent his early childhood in Alhambra, CA then moved to Fullerton, CA, graduating from Sunny Hills High in 1968.
In the 1970’s, Richard moved to South Lake Tahoe where he pursued a career in construction, becoming a self-employed general contractor and carpenter. He married Paula Jiru August 18, 1998, and was a devoted stepfather to Nolie and Sam Pierini. In 2001, they had twins, Rita and Forrest McCann, whom he cherished dearly. Richard loved to work with his hands either repairing and maintaining cars or fixing up things he thought someone less fortunate might need. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved camping, hiking, fishing, and cross-country skiing which all four siblings continue to appreciate themselves.
Richard is survived by Rita McCann and Forrest McCann, Nolie (Pierini) Templeton and Sam Pierini, and Paula Jiru. A celebration of life will be held on April 12, 2025, in South Lake Tahoe at 2686 Genoa Avenue. Please stop by to share your stories with the family anytime between noon and 4pm.
