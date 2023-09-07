Obituary: Richard Nils Peterson

Richard Nils Peterson

June 25, 1949 – August 28, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Richard Peterson (74), son of Nils and Margery Peterson. Richard was a dedicated doctor who touched the lives of many. Raised in Billings, MT, Richard earned his medical degree in family practice from Loma Linda University in 1974 and later became board certified in geriatrics in 1994. Richard’s journey led him to Lake Tahoe in 1994, where he would establish himself as a pillar of the community while obtaining the credential of Certified Medical Director (CMD).

Before serving as a physician in South Lake Tahoe, Dr. Peterson practiced medicine in Sandpoint, ID, and then Kingsburg, CA. In total, he spent 33 years as a doctor, with 14 of those years dedicated to serving the Lake Tahoe community. His commitment to healing and compassion extended far beyond the confines of his practice, earning him the respect and gratitude of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Dr. Peterson’s legacy includes his pivotal role as the first medical director for Barton Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF), where his expertise and guidance set the foundation for quality care. His passion was evident in the compassionate treatment he provided to his patients. Additionally, he diligently served patients at Tahoe Urgent Care, where his warm demeanor and medical acumen provided solace to those in need.

Richard enjoyed the great outdoors and sports, excelling in tennis, skiing, and running. He often found solace and inspiration in nature, and his active lifestyle served as a testament to his vibrant and humble spirit.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Richard cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca, of 34 years, his children Saundra, Eric P., Eric B., and Rebekah, and his sisters Nancy, Sue, and Janet. Richard’s dedication to his family was evident to all, reflecting the same care and devotion he poured into his medical practice. He leaves behind five cherished grandchildren (Mokihana, Maile, Lena, Cooper, and Carter), each a testament to the love and warmth he brought to his role as a husband, father, and grandfather.

Dr. Peterson’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the staff at Barton Hospital for providing exceptional care over many years following his unexpected retirement due to a disabling injury. The support and dedication of the medical team brought comfort to Richard and his loved ones during a challenging time.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those he cared for and loved.