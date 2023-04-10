Obituary: Robert (Bob) Harold Owens

January 11, 1945 – February 28, 2023

Robert (Bob) Harold Owens, age 78, passed away February 28, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Bob was born on January 11, 1945, in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was the third child and only son of Harold and Mildred Owens. He was preceded in death by his mother, his father, his sister Shirley Dykeman, and his ex-wife Robin Owens. He is survived by his son Steven Owens (partner Renee), three grandchildren (Kingston, Lucia, and Sierra), his sister Janet Hannah, and many friends and loved ones.

Bob was a true man of class, a gentleman like no other. His sense of composure and calmness allowed him to be the peacekeeper for many, and a role model for all. You could always count on Bob to offer a welcoming smile, a wink or two, and a ‘you betcha‘ – that would be all you needed to instantly feel at home in his gentle presence.

Growing up in Colorado, Bob had a love for the outdoors, especially fishing, and played bass guitar in a 6-piece band during his high school years. Bob dreamed of flying planes and during college obtained his pilot’s license, although he never became a commercial pilot, he enjoyed flying planes and spoke of how exhilarating It was. While searching for his next big adventure, Bob left Colorado with a couple of his best friends and arrived in Lake Tahoe for a ski season. Once he returned home, Bob realized his love for Lake Tahoe and made plans to return soon. His first job upon returning was at Harrah’s shoveling snow.

For nearly five decades, Bob continued his career at Harrah’s, where he met his wife, Robin working in Table Games. Bob and Robin married and moved to Gardnerville, Nevada, where they raised their son. During his time with Harrah’s, Bob rose through the ranks from snow shoveler to dealer to casino manager to Vice President Player Development and made many life-long friends in the process. He loved people and went out of his way to learn as much as he could about everyone that he met. He is truly a legend at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe to his fellow employees and the many customers who loved him.

Bob loved to travel and was able to see much of the world through his work with Harrah’s. He led excursions fishing in Alaska, dove hunting in Mexico, golfing in Scotland, and many more exciting destinations; yet he was always the happiest when he was able to return to the lake and to his family. Bob always said family is the most important!

Bob retired in 2021 and was excited to begin retired life traveling, fishing and golfing and had planned to move to Arizona where he was building a home. Thankfully, he was able to spend his last few months living with his son in Southern California. Bob was loved by all who knew him, and his absence will be felt by his friends and family for years to come.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bob’s youngest granddaughter, Sierra Robbi, who battles severe medical conditions every day. Find out more here. https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc4ODMy