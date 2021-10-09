Obituary: Robert “Bob” Lochridge

Robert “Bob” Lochridge

Provided Photo

November 2, 1955 – September 13, 2021

Robert “Bob” Lochridge, long time resident of Minden, passed away on September 13, 2021 at Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville.

Bob was born in Lynwood, California on November 2, 1955, the third child of James and Dorothy Lochridge. He was raised in Long Beach until the age of 9 when his family moved to Kings Beach. Bob attended Kings Beach Elementary and Tahoe Truckee High School graduating in 1974.

Bob moved to Minden with his family in 1995. He was employed as a superintendent at IVGID where he had worked for over 37 years. Bob was looking forward to his retirement in February.

Bob met his wife, Paula Pechacek, in September of 2004 and the couple wed on July 7, 2007.

Bob has many interests including riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, camping and playing games, especially mini-golf with his grandsons. He is best known for his sense of humor, adventurous personality and his love for his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Paula Lochridge; son Shawn Lochridge; daughter Meghan Hughes; mother Dorothy Lochridge, siblings Kathleen Burmer (Michael), James Lochridge Jr (Michelle), Ronald Lochridge (Ellen), and Denise Ortiz (Johnny), and three precious grandsons Devan, Kole and Levi. Bob was proceeded in death by his father James Lochridge, Sr.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1095 Spruce Street, Minden, Nevada.