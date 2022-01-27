Obituary: Robert Cook

Robert Cook

Provided Photo

November 22, 1948 – December 31, 2021

Unexpectedly leaving this earthly planet on December 31, 2021, Bob Cook’s life was and is the definition of service to others. Born in Southern California on November 22, 1948, Bob moved to Zephyr Cove, NV in 1971 after serving honorably in the U.S. Army in the late 60’s/early 70’s during the Vietnam War with the 82nd “Hell Cats” as a Door-Gunner for his brother Jeff, among other duties. Bob earned a degree in Fire Science and worked for the Tahoe-Douglas Fire Department where he became a Firefighter/Bomb Squad Technician. Bob later worked for UPS until his retirement in 2002.

Bob was known and loved by many people in Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley-he was a true steward of Douglas County. Bob volunteered for a multitude of positions and was named “Volunteer of the Year – 2014” by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and “Volunteer of the Year – 2010” by the Nevada Fire Safe Council. Too numerous to name, some of his volunteer positions include elected posts at Kingsbury GID (1988-2008) and Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District (1992-2008). Bob served with the Zephyr Cove Ski Club starting in 1981 and was on over 11 boards and councils including but not limited to: Young at Heart, Douglas County TRIAD, Ducks Unlimited-Lake Tahoe branch, Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee (appointed by U.S. Dept. of Agriculture), Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council, Nevada Tahoe Conservation District, and the Douglas County Community and Senior Center design team.

Preceded in death by his mother Phyllis, father Robert, stepmother Hilde, and brother Jack, Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Ginny and their son Robbie Cook (Gina; twin grandchildren Makena & Rylee; Kaila & Brinli; Rhea; Stella & Lucy) and daughter Kristi Wood (Gary; twin grandchildren Cameron & Kayla), sister Nancy Remy (Larry), brother Jeff Emery (Trish), sister Amber Childress (Rod), brother Steve Cook (Carolyn), and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life is planned for late Spring/early Summer and will be determined at a later date.

“Serving our community is my passion, to provide a voice and represent my neighbors, friends and constituents…”

– Bob Cook