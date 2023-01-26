Obituary: ROBERT EDWARD BALFREY

ROBERT EDWARD BALFREY

Provided Photo

May 28, 1938 – January 9, 2023

Bob passed away January 9 following a courageous battle with multiple health issues.

Born in Lawrence, MA in 1938 to William Edward and Lillian Christine Balfrey, Bob was raised first in Manhasset, NY and later in Grosse Pointe, Ml where he graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1956. Bob attended the University of Michigan where he was a member and Vice President of the. Psi Upsilon fraternity. He graduated in 1960 with a BA in Economics. Following graduation Bob served his country in the US Army Infantry, followed by service in the Ml National Guard as a Combat Medic.

Bob married his high-school and college sweetheart, Alice Read Aagesen, in

1961. Bob then began a long and successful career with the leading advertising agency Kenyon and Eckhardt, rising to Detroit Media Director and Vice-President. In 1976, Bob and his family moved to San Diego, CA, where he formed a successful apartment business partnership with long-time friend David Anderson. Bob spent most of his last 30 years in Incline Village, NV on the lovely shores of Lake Tahoe.

Bob was an amazing husband and father. He was loving, loyal, patriotic, generous, insightful, fearless, compassionate, patient, religious, and an effective problem-solver. Never one to complain, when something needed to be done or fixed, Bob was the go-to man. Bob always put his family and friends first. He was a life-long sailor, dedicated Rancho Bernardo Little League coach, fisherman, and avid bridge player. It speaks volumes that he maintained friendships that lasted his entire life.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother William E. (Bill) Balfrey. Bob is survived by Alice, his wife of 62 years, sons Brian David (Deirdre Kelly) and Robert, Jr., grandson Brighton (all lovingly referred to as “his boys”), nephew Mark Balfrey (Brenda),

cousins Brooke, Blake, and Meg Balfrey; niece Laura Balfrey Elsaden (Sarni), cousins Kirsten, Payton, and Ethan Elsaden; Suzanne Ackerson Alexander (Ron), Diane Ackerson Minton, and cousins Tom Sullivan (Catherine), Michael (Amy), Catherine McLaughlin (John).

A service will be held at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd, Incline Village, NV, 89451 on February 11, 2023, at 11 :00 AM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to his dedicated Scripps Clinic medical team led by Drs. Paul Pockross MD, John Fisher MD, Randolph Schaffer MD, Mohammed Shaker MD, and Michael Kosty MD as well as the extraordinarily compassionate crew at the Casa de las Campanas Health Center.