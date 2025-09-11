Obituary: Robert Elliott
July 14, 1960 – August 17, 2025
Robert Edward “Bob” Elliott grew up in Hayward, CA and attended Tennyson High School. Growing up he spent lots of time at the family vacation property in Pioneer, CA before moving to South Lake Tahoe in 1980. He enjoyed traveling and attending NASCAR races around the country with is brother, Gerry. He worked at Ken’s Tires for many years, and at DIY Hardware until his unexpected passing from AML (leukemia). Gone too soon. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother, Maria, and his older brothers Eugene and Gerald (Judy) Elliott.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 1, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m. at South Lake Brewing Co., 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., SLT. You may contact the family at: Lakedog86@gmail.com for more information.
