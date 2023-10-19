Obituary: Robert Evans
– July 13, 2023
Robert N. Evans, age 67, passed away on July 13th, 2023. Rob had a joy for life and storytelling, always happy to share a story or listen to one. Rob was a lifelong Dodger fan. He loved sharing a cold one with friends, family and strangers, who would become friends during the games. Rob grew up in LaCanada and graduated from USC in 1978. In the 1980s he lived in Valencia where he made lifelong friends while playing softball. In the 1990s he moved his family to Lake Tahoe. He loved Lake Tahoe and said living here was ” living the dream”.
Rob was predeceased in death by his parents Robert and Jean. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, children Christopher and Stephanie, grandchildren Tristan, Gavin, Cadance, Charlie and Jacob, and his sister Cawnii.
Rob left us much too early. In a message he wrote during his cancer battle he said, ” I lived a blessed and glorious life”. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends. In the words Rob himself “live and love life every day”.
