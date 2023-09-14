Obituary: Robert Jay Peart

Robert Jay Peart

Provided Photo

November 28, 1954 – August 25, 2023

Robert Jay Peart, 68, of Gardnerville and South Lake Tahoe, passed away on August 25, 2023.

Robert “Bob” was born in Oakland, California on November 28, 1954, to Beverly and Reay Peart. He spent much of his childhood in Lake Tahoe, graduating from South Tahoe High in 1973. Upon graduating, he moved to Susanville California to attend Lassen Community College. In 1978 he moved with his former wife Kathryn Green to Davis, California. They went on to have four children together.

In 1996 Bob moved back to South Lake Tahoe, where he lived for most of the remainder of his life. In 1998 he married his wife, Angie. He worked at Lake Tahoe Community College for many years as an office administrator, retiring in 2020.

He had several passions including genealogy, fishing, and music, particularly classic rock. He enjoyed building miniature train models and was a Carson City Railroad Association member. He loved traveling and was passionate about Disneyland where he enjoyed visiting and collecting memorabilia. He was a sports enthusiast and loved the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.

Bob will forever be loved and remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor, storytelling, and ability to make conversation with anyone. He loved connecting with and learning about others.

Bob is survived by son David Peart, daughters Michelle Damante and Lisa Peart-Velez, granddaughter Kayla Peart, brother Bruce Peart and Heidi Haugen, partner Beverly Guariglia, Kathryn and Bill Green of Davis, as well as nieces, cousins, and many friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife Angie Peart, eldest son Michael Peart, Mother Beverly Clairfield, and brother Bill Peart.

A celebration of life is tentatively planned for March 2024 in South Lake Tahoe.

“In life, whatever your fishing is, find it and do more of that.”