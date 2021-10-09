Obituary: Robert Lee Lane

Robert Lee Lane

Provided Photo

– September 23, 2021

Robert Lee “Bob” Lane, 89, of Roseville, California passed away after a long valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease on September 23, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in 1931 to George and Grace Lane in Southern California. After graduating from Pasadena High School, he attended Pasadena Jr. College and served for eight years in the Navy Air Reserve. He spent thirty-three years with Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, climbing the ladder from lineman into management through hard work, attending night school (including courses at UCLA), and from an ability to find solutions to complex problems. In his work with the phone company, and later as a consultant, his social abilities, technical knowledge, and adventurous nature lead him to far off projects in Iran, Egypt, and Alaska.

“A job worth doing is a job worth doing well’ was a motto he lived by and instilled in his children.

Proud though he was of his professional life and adventures, he placed his family above all. He met the love of his life and future wife, Jerry, on Newport Beach, a marriage that endured the test of time and gave life to four children, Robert, Debra, Ronald, and Cheryl.

Bob enjoyed sports and the great outdoors, he made many lifelong friends. He held an unwavering faith in God that he shared with those around him, and believed in service to God, country and community. He had numerous and varied avocations that led him to step into leadership roles including: Scout Master and District Scout Master Trainer at his church in Pasadena; Deacon at Incline Village Presbyterian Church; Chairman of the Administration Counsel to fund raise for building the First Baptist Church of Incline Village; President of North Tahoe Lions Club; Zone Chairman District 4 – N Lions Club.

After moving to Roseville, Bob was also involved with Meals on Wheels and was an active member of the Pleasant Grove Community Church before his Parkinson’s Disease became too severe.

Bob was a wonderful, kind, and genuinely good person, who will be dearly missed.

Bob joins his parents, George and Grace, his sister, Marjorie, and brother, Ralph “Ed”, in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife, Jerry, his children, Bob (Karen), Debi (Giancarlo), Ron (Chris), and Cheryl (Rick), and his grandchildren, Kimberly (Adam), Rick (Katie), Ryan, Shaun (Judy), Jessica (James), Laura (Mark), Andrew, and Rachel, and his great-grandchildren, Karina, Jenna, Nicolette, Irene, Michael, Dimitri, Patrick, Valerie, Abby, and Evan.

Romans 10:9 – “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Pleasant Grove Community Church, on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 3:30 PM, 1730 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations to honor Bob’s memory be given to the ‘Bob Lane Memorial Fund for Missionaries’ set-up through Pleasant Grove Community Church.