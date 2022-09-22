Obituary: Robert Leon Simpson

September 12, 1939 – July 2, 2022

Robert Leon Simpson (affectionately known as “Bob and Papa”) passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side at the age of 82, on the morning of July 2nd 2022. Bob was born in Pomona, California on September 12th 1939.

Bob lived his childhood and early adult years in California between Pomona, Long Beach and Mammoth. Bob’s focus growing up was always his family and as high school sweethearts he married his one true love Sharon Anderson (affectionately known as “Mamu”) . Right away they wanted to start a family ,Michelle Simpson, Scott Simpson, and Cory Simpson. Unfortunately Cory Simpson only lived for his first week before he was taken too early from the family. Bob raised his family between Long Beach and Mammoth until making the move to Nevada in 1970 and resided in Incline Village for the next 20 years. In this time, he built a name for himself in the plumbing industry becoming a certified master plumber in 1986 as well as starting his own company “Simpson Plumbing”, which he took the utmost pride in.

If Bob wasn’t fixing your sink or installing your water heater you’d find him on the golf course with his son and grandkids, having a smoke on his pipe and enjoying the open air. Bob’s love of golf was only second to the love he shared for his family. Bob and Sharon would frequently enjoy going to Vegas or on an extended cruise with Sharon’s brother Gary Anderson and his wife Lanette Anderson.

In 2001 Bob and Sharon bought their family home in Reno, NV where they would spend their twilight years. A few years later they would be joined by both their children and their families to create a future in Reno. Bob finally settled into a retirement life in 2011.

Sharon passed away in 2012 after a long battle with cancer .

Bob is survived by his two children, Michelle Simpson and Scott Simpson, his five grandchildren Ryan Simpson, Jessica Powell, Sarah Simpson, Andrew Simpson, and Robert Simpson, and three great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Sharon Simpson and his son Cory Simpson.

Bob will be missed dearly by his family, and the community of Nevada that fell in love with his caring nature and hard work.

A service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday , Oct 7 2022 at Hope Community Church, 755 Trademark Dr, Reno NV 89521.

The Simpson Family has asked in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the church of the service which is where Bob attended most Sunday services, or make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Sharon Simpson’s name.