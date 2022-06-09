Obituary: Robert “Rocky” Duarte

Robert "Rocky" Duarte

April 10, 1937 – May 25, 2022

Robert “Rocky” Duarte, age 85, passed away on May 25, 2022.

Rocky was born on April 10, 1937, to Antone and Dorothy Duarte, in San Francisco, California. Rocky and his three brothers and two sisters spent their childhood in Pescadero, California, where he met his future wife, Yvonne. He attended Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo. When he graduated from high school, Rocky spent several years working for Pacific Telephone Company.

Rocky and Yvonne moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1959, where he worked as the maintenance manager for Harvey’s Resort. He went into construction after he left Harvey’s in 1969 and helped put in the original Tahoe Airport lighting system, as well as build the Pat Lowe Memorial Bike Path, which goes through Meyers to Sawmill Road. Over the years, Rocky worked on many construction projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin and had many stories to tell about his time living at Lake Tahoe.

Rocky was a long-term member of both the Elks and The Native Sons of the Golden West.

Rocky is preceded in death by his parents, Antone and Dorothy, his three brothers, Cliff, Jim, and Bill, his sister Fran, and his granddaughter Sarah. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Yvonne, his sister May, his children, Becki, Steve, Jamie, and Robin, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Rocky’s biggest joys in life were his family, his friends, playing golf, and traveling with his wife. He will be missed. A celebration of Rocky’s life will be held at his home on July 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Those who knew and loved Rocky are welcome to attend.