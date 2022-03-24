Obituary: Robert William Moon

Robert William Moon

Provided Photo

April 12, 1947 – March 1, 2022

Robert (Bob) Moon passed away peacefully at home on March 1st, 2022.

Bob was born in New York City and raised in Connecticut until moving to California. He worked for PacBell in Lake Tahoe for over 20 years,before starting his own business, Moons Phone and Data. He moved to Carson City in 2011.

He was a Vietnam Veteran a paratrooper who served from 1966-1969 receiving many awards including a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry badge and Vietnamese Jump wings.

He is survived by his wife Ruthann of 22 years and his twin brother David Moon and brother Raymond as well as his niece Christine.

There will be no funeral, but instead family and friends believe celebrating his life is what Bob would have wanted. A celebration of Life will be held at the Carson City Elks Club, 515 N.Nevada St. Carson City on Sunday March 27th at 2:00. All are welcome to come and join and celebrate the life of Bob.

Funeral arrangements were at Walton family chapel, Carson City, Nv.