Obituary: Robert Wolf

Robert Wolf

July 26, 1940 – August 30, 2025

Robert P. Wolf, born July 26, 1940, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 30, 2025, at the age of 85 in his home in South Lake Tahoe. Bob lived in Tahoe for more than 65 years. He was one of three children born to George and Mary Wolf, with a brother, Father George Wolf (deceased), and a sister, Mary Wolf, who resides in Sacramento, CA.

Bob joined the seminary in San Rafael, where he spent four years at St. Peter Chaneland then moved to Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon for two years. He moved back home to Tahoe in 1960 and began working for George Schaffer before joining the Electrical Workers Union IBEW 401 as an apprentice electrician. He worked for close to 50 years as an electrician in South Lake Tahoe and retired in 2005. As an electrician, he worked on many buildings and houses in the area, including Barton Hospital, Harrah’s,and Heavenly Valley. Beyond his professional work, Bob also applied his skills to a project of personal significance: building the house where he and his wife, Becky, raised their family and where Becky still lives today.

During his time in Reno as an apprentice, he met Rebecca Wainscoat. They were married in 1963 and celebrated 62 years together this past April.

Bob is survived in death by his wife, Rebecca, and their children: John and his wife Erin, Dan and his wife Daisy, Jennifer, and Paul and his wife Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his daughter Annie. Once retired, he and Becky spent time RVing, enjoying their children and many grandchildren, Rebecca, Ryan, Jacob, Sarah, Denise, Raymond, and Michael, as well as great-grandchildren Anthony and Nathaniel.

Bob loved having his family around and was always sharing stories and anecdotes with his great sense of humor. Being a good Irish man, he had the gift of the gab, he never met a stranger; if you met Bob, you were family to him. Bob was very active at St.Theresa as a lector and was always there whenever Father Grace needed anything. During his younger years, he was a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission and an enthusiastic South Tahoe High School Booster. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Please join his family in a celebration of his life on October 4, 2025, at St Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 1:00 pm. A short reception will follow the service at Grace Hall, located next door to the church. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob by paying his joyous and friendly personality forward to everyone you meet and remember to always have a story to tell.