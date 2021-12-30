Obituary: Ron Bastian
February 25, 1940 – February 27, 2021
Ron Bastian passed away at his home in South Lake Tahoe on February 27, 2021 with his family at his side. Ron served his community on planning commissions in Seaside, Carmel, and South Lake Tahoe and was a life-long supporter of groups pursuing equity and fairness. Ron is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Mary Ann Hamann, his daughter, Tish Bastian, and his sister and brother, Linda and Duane Bastia.
