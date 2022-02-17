Obituary: Ron Erickson

Ron Erickson

Provided Photo

May 2, 1941 – February 2, 2022

Ron Erickson, husband, father, grandfather, architect, mentor, teacher, and most of all, true friend, passed away February 2nd, 2022.

Born in Rocky Ford, CO, Ron was raised in Idaho and graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture. He became a licensed architect in 1991, and while he designed residential and commercial structures, he was most proud of his role as sole architect at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, NV.

Ron was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Pennie. They met at the World’s Fair in Seattle, were married in Moose, Wyoming and moved to Incline Village in 1968. Ron and Pennie opened Shoreline Realty in the late 1970s.

Ron helped raise two wonderful children, Trudie and Timothy, and offered invaluable influence to five amazing granddaughters: Jade, Anna, Kylie, Lila and Symphony.

Ron was dynamically creative, and anyone who received one of his handmade cards surely felt loved.

He was an avid traveler; a life-long, loving dog owner; a fan of cowboy poetry; art lover; nature lover; and charming flirt. Most of all, he possessed an abundant passion for life.

He will forever be remembered in our hearts and will always be with us on this journey through life. We miss him and love him.

He is survived by his two children and five granddaughters, brother Mike, and sisters Linda and Mel.