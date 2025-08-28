Obituary: Ron Overli
November 4, 1939 – August 19, 2025
On August 19, 2025 Ron Overli went to be with the Lord.
Ron was born in Tacoma, Washington and raised in Eatonville, Washington. Joined the Navy in 1958 – 1961. Married the love of his life, Linda in 1960. Ron worked in his father in law’s Roto Rooter business in Oakland, California.
Ron and his family moved to Lake Tahoe in 1972. Ron fully immersed himself in his new business, Overli Plumbing/Roto Rooter. He was a member of the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, joined the Tahoe Douglas Rotary and Tahoe Douglas Chamber of Commerce. He was active in both.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda of 65 years, sons Steven, Scott (Dani), Chosen daughter, Wendy Carry. Grandchildren, Morgan, Aria (James) and Kyton. Great Granddaughter, Linnea.
Preceded in death, Granddaughter, Jasmine Overli. Siblings, Betty Wells, Donny Overli and Marie Lopez.
Ron was well known for his hugs, sense of humor and was a jitter bug extraordinaire!
Family was first and all enjoyed camping and boating on Lake Tahoe. Wrestling with the boys was a fun bonding activity. Ron had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying and dirt biking. He was active in the outdoors, loved fishing, golfing and billiards too. He was a great card player as well. What brought him a lot of joy was rooting for the Raiders!
Ron and Linda wintered at their home in Palm Desert and made it their permanent residence in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest any memorial donations in Ron’s name go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
There will be a private family gathering later on this year.
