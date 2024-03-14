Obituary: Ronald B. Zehren
June 22, 1941 – February 9, 2024
Ronald B. Zehren, 82, of Gardnerville Nevada, passed away in Reno Nevada on February 09, 2024. Ron was born June 22, 1941 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, and moved to Lake Tahoe, California in the late 1960’s, where he started Zehren’s Landscape Nursery. Ron was an avid train collector, with a model train layout in his home in South Lake Tahoe. Ron sat on the Eldorado County Grand Jury, the City of South Lake Tahoe planning Commision, and South Lake Tahoe City Council for over ten years.
Ron is survived by his Son Steve Zehren and his former wife Sandee Koeppen of South Lake Tahoe, California.
A small service for family and friends, to be announced, will be held at The Happy Homestead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Douglas County Senior Center in his memory.
