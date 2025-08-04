Obituary: Ronald John Michelsen

Ronald John Michelsen

Provided Photo

March 22, 1947 – July 15, 2025

A memorial mass will be celebrated Friday August 15th at 1pm at Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church for Ronald John Michelsen. Ron passed away July 15th, 2025 at Renown Regional ICU from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). He was 78 years old.

Born March 22, 1947, in Pasadena, California his family moved to Zephyr Cove in 1950. Along with his parents, John and Ann, and siblings, Gary and Mark, the family built and operated the Pine Cone Resort on Tahoe’s east shore for nearly 50 years. The family also owned and operated Michelsen Construction and Michelsen Plumbing. They built many residential houses and commercial properties in the area, including Zephyr Cove Elementary. Ron attended George Whittell High School where he helped choose, design, and draw the Warrior mascot. He also went to Bullis Prep School, before attending the University of Nevada Reno where he played JV football. He later went to the United States Naval Academy and competed on the Diving team. He served in the Navy and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of the Pacific, in Stockton, California. Ron was a fierce athlete competing in long-distance cross-country ski races around the world. He swam on the winning team at the 1983 World’s Toughest Triathlon, and swam across Lake Tahoe in 1984. Ron was an accomplished artist, oil painter, wood worker, and boat builder. He was a true Renaissance man. Ron was a loving, hardworking husband, father, “papa”, and friend to all. His smile, enthusiasm, boldness, and passion for life will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Michelsen of Zephyr Cove; brother Gary Michelsen of Zephyr Cove, son and daughter in-law , Luke and Jenna Michelsen of Zephyr Cove; daughter, Michelle Michelsen of Reno; daughter and son in-law, Molly and Jon Daysh of Folsom, CA ; son and daughter in-law Matthew and Alea Makley of Golden, CO; and grandchildren: Mikiah and Alijiah Makley of Golden, CO, Charlotte, Dominic and Olivia Daysh of Folsom, CA; and Ethan Michelsen of Zephyr Cove, NV . He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann Michelsen, and brother Mark Michelsen.