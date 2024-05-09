Obituary: Ronald Swanson

Ronald Swanson

Provided Photo

September 29, 1955 – February 20, 2024

Ronald “Ron” A. Swanson was born in Reno Nevada on September 29, 1955 to Nancy L and Gerald K Swanson and passed away in Reno Nevada on February 20, 2024.

After Ron’s birth, the family moved to the San Fernando Valley in So. California where he grew up & graduated high school in 1973. Ron joined the Navy as submarine engine & marine mechanic. After the Navy he moved to So. Lake Tahoe since he most enjoyed camping & backpacking. He worked as a fire fighter for the US Forestry Service and later for the Lake Tahoe Transportation District until retirement December 2022.

Ron is survived by his Mother, Nancy Swanson, sister Molly Forman (Scott), brother Jon Swanson (Kathy), nephews and niece Scott, Garrett and Kristen and grand niece Ivy Swanson, his longtime girlfriend Diane Barranti, step siblings Jodie Emmons (Dave), Michael Sjovold, Eva Vitale (Tony), Susan Woloszynski and step nieces Tracy Martin (Gary) & Tammy Gilbert (Dominique). He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Swanson.

There will be a private family Rosary & Celebration of His Life in Camarillo, CA. Remembrances may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 9405, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158-9405. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to a local Veterans organizations or to a charity of your choice in his name.