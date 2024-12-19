Obituary: Rudolph Paul Shelley
September 11, 1931 – November 22, 2024
Rudolph Paul Shelley, known affectionately as Rudy, left us on November 22, 2024, at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, dedication, and countless heartwarming memories. Born on September 11, 1931, in Coldwater, Kansas. He spent most of his adult life in South Lake Tahoe with his wife, Betty, and family. He was co-owner with his Uncle Jack Shelley of Bijou Shelley’s Drugs.
Rudy is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Thelma Shelley; his brothers, Rex and Don; his grandson, Marshall Bruce; and his lovely wife, Betty.
Rudy’s endearing spirit remains alive in his children, Kimberly Coffey and Jay Shelley; 5 grandchildren, Michelle, Rebecca, Chase, Jack and Alex; and 3 great-grandchildren, James, Isis and Rudy. We extend special gratitude to his grandson, Jack, and Peggy Brannon, who shared Rudy’s home, and to caregivers, Sandy Parks and Dulce Lopez, whose heartfelt care brightened Rudy’s days.
