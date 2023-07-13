Obituary: Sandra Lou Killian

Sandra Lou Killian

Provided Photo

July 16, 1943 – February 6, 2023

With sadness and love, the family of Sandra Lou Killian, 79, announces her unexpected passing in Reno, Nevada, on February 6, 2023.

Sandy was born on July 16th, 1943 to Lester and Janet Bennett. Sandy was a lifelong learner. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University and obtained a Master of Arts in Education Reading from Santa Clara University. She taught in many schools in the Milpitas School district as well as in Colorado Springs. Her teaching and reading specialist career spanned 40 years.

Sandy lived an adventurous life prior to marrying Joe Killian when she was 40. She lived and taught in Germany and after marrying, Joe, they both traveled all over the world and lived in Toulouse, France and Rome, Italy. She liked to brag about her and Joe visiting all but one Continent. One of her greatest adventures was traveling to Antarctica and with a few other brave souls she took the Arctic Plunge at the age of 73! The certificate presented to her afterwards read, “To Mrs. Sandra Killian for plunging into the frigid waters of the Antarctic/Southern Ocean when the observed sea temperature registered at an invigorating -2 to 10 C (28.4-50 F). Let it be known that the brave soul did indeed throw all caution to the wind (as well all insulating outer garments) for the thrills and chills of a daring dip into the icy seas at the end of the earth. This foolish abandonment of good sense was witnessed by many and thus, is hereby acknowledged as a splendid display of both shivering gooseflesh and courageous determination.” This sums up her adventurous spirit!

Sandy and Joe married in Lake Tahoe, lived in San Jose before moving to Colorado Springs, returning to San Jose for some years to be closer to family and finally moving to Lake Tahoe where they loved the lake and mountain life.

Sandy was very strong, independent, fun, loving, loved to party and was fiercely protective of those she loved. She had a generous heart, volunteered with Barton Hospital, Meals on Wheels and also knitted baby blankets and hats that she donated to various local organizations.

Sandy is predeceased by her parents, Lester and Janet Bennett, and is survived by Joe, his children, grandchildren and her cousin Devin Brown.

In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Sandy’s volunteerism, the family asks that a donation be made to a charitable organization of your choice.