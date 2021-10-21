Obituary: Sara Isela Rosales Guthrie
February 15, 1990 – September 28, 2021
Sara loved life, and lived it to the fullest. She loved cooking, loved many movies, but most of all, she loved music. It was something that she grew up with, from Selena to My Chemical Romance. She wanted to have kids and/or start a day care eventually, she loved babysitting, and the ones she took care of loved her as much as she loved them. Sara never took anything for granted.
Sara is survived by her husband Jacob Guthrie. Her dad Jose, her mom Gabriela. Sisters Cynthia, Karina, Esther, and brother Alex. Family was one of the most important things in Sara’s life. Her grandmother, Hilaria, who was one of the ones that she looked up to, joined her in heaven one week later. Her uncles and aunts along with many cousins adored her, especially Rafael (her squishy). Sara met a lot of wonderful people in her life that will truly miss the amazing person that she was.
