Obituary: Scott Frank Michal

January 6, 1976 – February 7, 2024

Scott Frank Michal was born on January 6, 1976 in Canoga Park, CA, and passed on to the Lord February 7, 2024, in South Lake Tahoe, CA. His middle name was picked after his uncle, Dr.Frank Dulian, who was a surgeon at Northridge Hospital in Northridge, Ca. Scott graduated from Simi Valley High School, and went on to college in Los Angeles with a degree in computer software programming. He helped build the family business named Toy Maniacs Wackys World. He then went on to have an interest in flying. He got a certificate in single engine flying in Placerville, and went to flight school in Florida to learn multi-engine flying. Next on to learn to fly with instruments and night flying, graduated and went to jet school also in Florida. Eventually a pilot from Northwest came to the school looking to hire potential airline pilots. He took Scott up and told him that either he would hire him or flunk him out. After the flight he hired Scott and called him a natural. What was interesting is that Scott only had 500 hours in flight logs. Normally it requires 1,500 to 2,000 hours. He graduated from jet school and was immediately hired by Northwest, under the pilots association of Pinnacle. He went on later to fly for Delta as a co-pilot. He eventually became captain for United Airlines. He flew for many years, lots of US airports, and also Canada and Mexico. He enjoyed his many pilot friends. He would catch FedEx jump seats to come back to Tahoe on his time off. He called Tahoe his home for 23 years.

He had an unfortunate accident in Lake Tahoe on his wave runner where he broke his leg. This interfered with his flight career. One of the things he loved to do was snow ski. He was an expert snow skier which eventually took a toll on his knees. He had meniscus surgery by Dr. Banner. He eventually retired from flying for he would have had to get re-certified. His interests took to sailing. He bought a 26 foot sailboat called Blue Belle. He and his friend Pat loved time on the lake with different types of boating. He loved to drive his Porsche to different locations around the lake. He turned to more exciting adventures such as riding his bike on trails in Sierra mountains. Scott and his friend Mike proposed a drone program to help prevent forest fires to a couple congressmen at a City fundraiser. He was also airport commissioner for many years. He was married for a number of years which eventually did not work out. He loved to do projects around the house. He was a vegetarian so he took on interest with his dad growing certain vegetables in the summer time. Scott liked helping in the kitchen and creating recipes. He grilled a variety of vegetables and all types of peppers. Scott and his mom loved going to our local farmers market.

He had many good memories with his brother Shaun and sister Wendy, from young years vacationing in Tahoe, snow skiing, backpacking, boating. They were all close buddies.

He was always offering to help. He was a true people’s person. He loved to strike up conversations with just about anyone, and made friends easily. He touched the hearts of many people. He loved his colored hair, and the many friends he made around the lake. Scott loved socializing with his Church friends in the fellowship hall. He enjoyed the community of Church and Pastor Diana’s sermons. He would help with maintenance projects for the parsonage.

Scott is survived by his father Dennis Michal, mother Penny Michal, brother Shaun Michal, sister Dr. Wendy Green, nieces Amber Green, and Lily Green. There will be a service and a Celebration of Life, at Hope Lutheran Church Of The Sierra on Saturday April 20, at 11:00 a.m. If you would like to join in call 530-541-1975