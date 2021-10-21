Obituary: Sean Feighery
August 4, 1993 – September 15, 2021
Sean Ryan Feighery passed away on Wednesday, September 15th in Charleston, South Carolina. He was born to Diane and Thomas Feighery on August 4th, 1993. Born and raised in Apex, North Carolina he attended Middle Creek High School in Apex. After High School, Sean moved to Lake Tahoe, California where he enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, and fishing. He loved any activity outdoors. He then relocated to Charleston, South Carolina where he lived happily on the water, working hard to build his business, and taking Honey, his dog, out to enjoy the beautiful wetlands. He loved fishing and kayaking with his friends.
Sean had a kind heart; he was always ready to help anyone in need. He was passionate about his music, playing his guitars and singing with friends. He had a deep love for nature. He will always be remembered by his mischievous and infectious grin, making us all wonder what he was up to next.
Sean is survived by his parents, Thomas and Diane Feighery, his brother Collin and sister-in-law Crystal, his twin brother Bryan and his beloved dogs, Honey and Nuggets and his loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
We will have a celebration of Sean’s life on Saturday, October 23rd at 2:00 pm at 8632 Peirce Olive Road at the Peirce Farm ponds. Please bring an umbrella in case of inclement weather.
In lieu of flowers, our family requests memorial contributions be made to the ASPCA of Charleston, South Carolina, or your local animal rescue.
