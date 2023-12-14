Obituary: Sharon Schultz

Sharon Schultz

Provided Photo

– September 10, 2023

Long time South Lake Tahoe resident Sharon Schultz died on September 10th at the age of 90. On her 89th birthday she proclaimed she wanted to stick around to see what 90 felt like, and she did just that!

Sharon raised 4 children in the Northern California town of Livermore. She was a self-proclaimed ‘cookie-baking Mommy.’ Her time was spent driving kids to various lessons and lots of swim team practices. She was a skilled seamstress and sewed her kids’ clothes. Everything from coats to swimsuits! Sharon was active in the community and chaired the Livermore Rodeo parade.

After years spent visiting Lake Tahoe on family vacations, Sharon and her late husband, Bob, moved to South Lake Tahoe. While Bob continued to work in Livermore and commuted to Tahoe on the weekends, Sharon ran their auto rental company. Sharon was very active in the Chamber of Commerce in South Lake Tahoe and chaired the Winter Carnival parade. Because of the hard work and commitment Sharon showed, she was the first ever woman to be elected Business Leader of the Year by the chamber.

Bob and Sharon were also active in the South Lake Tahoe Yacht Club. Sharon enjoyed working on the club’s newsletter (she had mad computer skills) and looked forward to lunches on the deck at the West Shore Café.

Sharon was also an amazing knitter. She fashioned wearable works of art which everyone loved to get as gifts. Sharon also had an ETSY store where she sold her beautiful items.

Sharon was known by family and friends as ‘Honey.’ It was a name that was given to her by her first grandchild. Not only did the name stick, it was perfect for her. She was a kind, caring, talented person. Cheers, Grandma Honey! Safe home! We will miss you!

Donations can be made to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.