Obituary: Sharon Urban
August 6, 1941 – November 10, 2021
Sharon Arlene Urban will be remembered as a caring, loving and thoughtful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend, Teacher, Mentor, and Community Volunteer. Sharon grew up in Pleasant Grove, California the daughter of Thomas and Silvia Glenn. She received her teaching degree from Pacific University and her Masters degree from National University. In 1966 Sharon moved to South Lake Tahoe, California to raise a family and became a well loved and dedicated Educator. Upon retirement Sharon moved to Minden, Nevada. Her 50th high school reunion, rekindled flames with her former high school sweetheart Ben. Sharon was an avid world traveler and adventurous trip planner. Sharon is survived by her husband Ben Swanson, sister Joyce Long, two sons Justin Urban of Santa Barbara, Jonathan and his wife Suzie Urban, grandchildren Arlo and Arrow of Los Angeles. She loved her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial Saturday, January 15th 1:00 p.m. Pleasant Grove Cemetery Howsley Rd, Pleasant Grove, CA 95668
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User