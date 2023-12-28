Obituary: Sheila Scribner
September 2, 1939 – December 17, 2023
Sheila Thompson Scribner passed away peacefully on December 17, 2023, in Chico, California. Sheila was born on September 2, 1939 in Sacramento, California to Wallace and Jessie Thompson. She attended Crocker Elementary School and McClatchy High School before receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from College of the Pacific in Stockton, CA. After college, Sheila worked for the Sacramento County Department of Welfare as a caseworker. On June 30, 1963, Sheila married Jim Scribner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sacramento. In November of 1964, Sheila and Jim moved to Tahoe City, where they raised three children, Jim, Joe and Sally. Sheila enjoyed her time as an instructional aide at Tahoe lake School and later as a respected teacher at Lake Forest School. Sheila’s Catholic faith was an important part of her life and she devoted herself to Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Tahoe City teaching catechism, serving as a lector and eucharistic minister and cleaning and decorating the church throughout the year. Sheila also enjoyed her six grandchildren, Emily, Nick, Ryan, Jolie, Ashley and Charlotte. Sheila is survived by her husband, Jim, her sister Nan, her children and their spouses, Jim (Debbie), Joe (Michele) and Sally (Brad), and her grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Tahoe City. The time and date will be announced at a later date.
