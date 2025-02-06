Obituary: Sheldon W. Tepper

Sheldon W. Tepper

Provided Photo

November 11, 1935 – January 21, 2025

Sheldon Tepper passed away peacefully at his home in San Diego, CA on 1/21/2025, surrounded by his loving family and longtime companion Bridget Richmond.

Sheldon was born in Newark, New Jersey and was the oldest of three brothers. There he met his wife Joyce Mateyka and subsequently had two sons, David and Danny. He moved his family to South Lake Tahoe in 1975 and opened Tep’s Villa Roma restaurant. Sheldon loved the mountains, skiing, boating, and especially the small town community of Tahoe. He was a hard working business man who really appreciated the support of the long term local customers and employees. He became an avid golfer and continued to play golf all the way up to his death at the age of 89. Having a gift of artistic ability, he later in life became an avid painter. He spent many hours creating some very impressive artwork which gave him extreme satisfaction and fulfillment.

Sheldon was predeceased by his wife of 54 years in 2010, Joyce Tepper , and his two brothers, Ira Tepper and Michael Tepper. He is survived by his two sons, David Tepper, Danny Tepper and his wife Terri, two grandchildren, Jillian Neira, Rylan Tepper and his wife Austin, and four great grandsons Jackson and Porter Neira, Caden and Ashton Tepper.

He will be missed and his legacy will live on.

A celebration of life will be held at Lake Tahoe Golf Course on Sunday, 4/27/2025 from 1:00 – 4:00pm.