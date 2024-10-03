Obituary: Sky Wheeler

Sky Wheeler

November 18, 1954 – September 19, 2024

G. Warren “Sky” Wheeler IV, age 69, of South Lake Tahoe, passed away on September 19, 2024, after a very brief illness.

Born to G. Warren Wheeler III and Grace Evelyn Conley in Flushing, New York. Sky graduated from Central Valley High School in Valley Stream, NY in 1972. He completed his undergraduate studies at Manhattanville in Harrison, NY and went on to earn his JD from Miami Law School.

The California bug took hold of Sky when he visited Bolinas after graduating from law school. Although he returned to Miami he yearned for California and returned to settle in South Lake Tahoe in 1981.

Sky met Pam, his wife of forty years, in 1982. Sky’s work included tending bar at Edgewood, Heavenly and The Brother’s Place and teaching skiing at Heavenly. The Machine and Welding Shops at WNCC were special places for Sky where he enjoyed working as a teaching assistant helping students.

Throughout his Tahoe years Sky could be spotted on his bike, water skiing, hiking with the dogs, or repairing myriad equipment on the driveway. Sky’s favorite way to wind down was visiting with his buddies at The Tavern Bar at Lakeside, Audibles or Steamers.

Sky is survived by his wife Pam Hunter Wheeler, sisters Wendy Van de Walle and her husband Jim, Linda Wheeler Reiss and her husband Paul, nieces Casey Van de Walle and her husband Blake, Samatha Gibson and her husband Andrew and great nephew Caden.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Lake Tahoe Golf Course on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 4 – 7 p.m. (2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA) Family and friends are invited to attend.

Sky acquired his faithful dog Buster from El Dorado Animal Services and they are accepting donations in honor of Sky. Please visit http://www.eldoradocounty.ca.gov to make an online donation under the “Payment tab” or mail a check in Sky’s honor to El Dorado County Animal Services at 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs, CA 95619. Donations will provide veterinary care for sick or injured animals.