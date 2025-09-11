Obituary: Sophie “Marie” Maddox

Sophie "Marie" Maddox

Provided Photo

October 21, 1933 – August 26, 2025

Sophie “Marie” Boyle Maddox

Born in Oakland California to Hugh Edward Boyle and Sophie Sophia Boyle

She was from a family of 9 brothers and sisters, survived by Mary Boyle and Helen Boyle.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles Richard Maddox.

She has 3 children, Deanna Brothers DDS (Hal Bird); Denise McCarthy (Keith McCarthy); Darrin Maddox (Arlene Lovino).

She has 6 grandchildren, Drue Brothers Baginski (Cole Baginski), Cameron McCarthy, Sydney McCarthy, Andrew Regala, Adam Regala, and Alex Regala.

She has 2 great grandchildren, Xander Regala and Avery Baginski.

She lived a full and healthy life of almost 92 years. She loved her family. She was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church and was active in the local Senior Center.

The funeral will be held at St. Theresa’s catholic church on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 12:00 noon, with burial ceremony following at Happy Homestead Cemetery and reception at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.