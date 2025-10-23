Obituary: Stephen Mullen

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Stephen Mullen

Provided Photo

– October 1, 2025

Stephen Michael Mullen passed away peacefully on October 1, 2025 at the age of 75.

Steve was born and raised in San Francisco in the Sunset district. He attended St. Monica’s, Francis Scott Key, Holy Name, Sacred Heart High School, St. Mary’s College and earned a master’s degree at the University of Colorado.

Steve entered the Air Force Reserves and met his wife Barbara in Belleville, Illinois. Steve and Babara moved to South Lake Tahoe where Steve wore many hats. He worked for Barton Hospital Emergency Room, Lake Tahoe Ambulance, Tahoe Fracture Clinic, Dr. Foster, Camp Richardson and Dr. Salm. He also coached soccer and baseball at various times in South Lake Tahoe.

Steve is survived by Barbara, sisters Terri Belcher and Fran Mullen, brother-in-law Mike Belcher, sister-in-laws Beverly and Donna, daughter Julie, son Kevin, and his grandchildren Cyrus, Alisha, Kylie and Kaden. He also leaves behind cousins Mike Lagomarsino, Tom Lagomarsino, Paul Lagomarsino and Dan Lagomarsino (thank you for making Steve’s last birthday a special one), as well as Judy Needler, Nancy Severance and John Westerlund. Special thanks to the Tolbert family who were so kind to him over the years. Steve’s heart belonged to his faithful dog, Lakota that he loved for 8 years.