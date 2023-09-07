Obituary: Steve “Cosmo” Kosmides
– July 28, 2023
Upon graduating from high school in Southern CA in 1973, Steve went to visit friends in South Lake Tahoe and found his forever home. Steve opened Lake Tahoe Plumbing in the early 1980s, growing his business to 12 trucks and later constructing his office and industrial business complex. Steve lived his life to the fullest, loving activities like surfing, water skiing and snowmobiling. He will be greatly missed, especially by his beloved mom, Peggy, and his brother, Ralph. Please join us on Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. outdoors under the tent at Tahoe Paradise Park to celebrate Steve’s remarkable life.
